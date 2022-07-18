A man has been jailed for six years after officers found cocaine and more than £31,000 in a BMW he was driving near Basingstoke.

Lawrence Hutchinson, from Cambridgeshire, was spotted driving erratically on Sunday 27 February last year.

Officers pulled him over on the A30, near the Wheatsheaf Pub, and found a bag of cocaine in the driver’s door.

They also found £30,810 in cash that had been wrapped in elastic bands and placed in a Tesco carrier bag.

Officers then discovered an additional £360 and a piece of cardboard with a deal list written on it, as well as several ‘burner’ style mobile phones.

The 30-year-old was arrested and later charged with being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, possession of a class A drug and possession of criminal property.

He pleaded guilty to all three counts on 18 May at Winchester Crown Court.

Hutchinson was jailed for six years in total at the same court on 15 July.

The court ruled that he was responsible for the supply of 6kg of import grade cocaine.

A confiscation hearing will take place later for the money that was seized.

As part of the investigation, Hutchinson had admitted, at a previous hearing, driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit during the same incident.

He received a 16-month driving ban.

Detective Constable Sam Grant, from the Northern Criminal Investigations Department, said: “I hope that this sentence sends out a strong message to drug dealers and those involved in drug deal networks, that offences of this kind will not be tolerated in Hampshire.“