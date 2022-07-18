A University of Portsmouth student celebrating her graduation will remember the day for two special reasons after her boyfriend got down on one knee to propose.

Deborah Kabongo, 24, was proposed to by her boyfriend Doyinsola Moses Akintioye, 27, on her graduation day in Ravelin Park on Friday afternoon.

The couple have been dating for almost three years having met on campus nine years ago.

Deborah was celebrating receiving her degree in BSc (Hons)Social Work.

She said: "I was definitely surprised, as I didn't think it would happen this year because he had been hinting subliminally for a long time that it may be next year.

Credit: Damilola Adekanmbi

"I was also a bit confused at how he managed to plan the whole thing without me knowing, especially with the fact that I'm always on his phone!"

The couple met at the University where Doyinsola, who is originally from Wales, came to Portsmouth to study Petroleum Engineering.

Doyinsola said: "We met in one of the University’s faith led societies, International Fellowship of Christian Students.

“She was one of the first people I met as soon as I moved here.”

He added: “I chose the graduation as it was a moment where there would be very little suspicion and that I knew everyone would dress up, including the bride-to-be, with minimum interrogations from friends and family who were invited along.

“Also, as Portsmouth was where we met it felt symbolic and poetic to also get engaged there.”