Tribute paid to 'loving father' who died following incident in Havant

The family of a man who died in Havant on Sunday (17 /07 ) have paid tribute to him.

Frankie Fitzgerald, 25, of Halstead Road, Portsmouth, died following an incident at an address on Botley Drive.

Paying tribute to him today, Frankie’s family said: “Frankie was a loving father, brother and son.

He was the light of our lives and we will miss his kindness, his happy smile and the fun person that he was.

“Frankie had a large amount of friends and family and this news has left us all devastated.

“We would like to request some privacy and time to process what has happened.”

A 26-year-old woman from Havant and a 26-year-old woman from Paulsgrove have been arrested in connection with Frankie’s death.

Both women remain in police custody at the current time. Officers remain in the area conducting enquiries.