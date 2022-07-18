Tribute paid to 'loving father' who died following incident in Havant
The family of a man who died in Havant on Sunday (17/07) have paid tribute to him.
Frankie Fitzgerald, 25, of Halstead Road, Portsmouth, died following an incident at an address on Botley Drive.
Paying tribute to him today, Frankie’s family said: “Frankie was a loving father, brother and son.
He was the light of our lives and we will miss his kindness, his happy smile and the fun person that he was.
“Frankie had a large amount of friends and family and this news has left us all devastated.
“We would like to request some privacy and time to process what has happened.”
A 26-year-old woman from Havant and a 26-year-old woman from Paulsgrove have been arrested in connection with Frankie’s death.
Both women remain in police custody at the current time. Officers remain in the area conducting enquiries.