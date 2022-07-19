Commuters are being warned about rail disruption on the Wessex route due to "exceptional temperatures".

All services on some routes between London Waterloo and Basingstoke and London Waterloo and Portsmouth have been cancelled until at least 7pm on Tuesday (19 /07) .

Network Rail said the extreme heat is to blame and has identified areas where the tracks could buckle.

Speed restrictions had already been put in place but the company said it "isn't possible" to operate the normal train timetable with services running ever slower in those areas.

It said: "W e’re very sorry for the disruption that this will cause. These are exceptional temperatures that our infrastructure has never seen before.

"F or the safety of our passengers and our colleagues, we have had to take the difficult decision to suspend these services."

Which train services have been suspended until at least 7pm?

London Waterloo to Bournemouth

London Waterloo to Portsmouth via Basingstoke

Basingstoke to Exeter St Davids

Play Brightcove video

Gunnar Lindahl, Operations Director, Network Rail’s Wessex Route said: "This is a nationwide event.

"We are seeing incidents take place across our entire network which is having that adverse impact in terms of getting our trains running on time due to having to slow them down, which is what is really challenging.

"We recognise it's really difficult for our passengers. We're working really closely with our station colleagues in the locations where we know there are passengers who need to get home tonight."

Customers are being told to check with their train operator for the latest information.

Bus replacement services are running in the Bournemouth area, between Weymouth and Dorchester and Exeter and Honiton.