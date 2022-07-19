Firefighters are currently tackling a large blaze in Dartford, Kent.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene of the fire near Durrell Dene, in Joyce Green.

Crews are working to extinguish the fire and the technical rescue unit is also there.

People driving on the A2 and nearby are being told to take care as smoke from the fire may impact their visibility.

Residents who live or work in the area are being advised to close their windows and doors as a precaution.

More to follow.