RNLI and HM Coastguard urge people to stay safe in the water during heat wave

The RNLI and HM Coastguard are warning about the dangers of entering the water as the South East braces itself for another extremely hot day.

People are urged to choose a lifeguarded beach where possible and to swim between the red and yellow flags.

Lifeguards are expecting an extremely busy period, with schools soon closing for the long summer break.

Families are being urged to take care when visiting the coast, with new figures showing that children under the age of 13 were the most assisted age group last year.

In Kent, Sussex and Hampshire RNLI lifeguards came to the aid of 495 people of which 242 were children and 65 teenagers.

In the Ramsgate area (which includes Thanet and Swale Council areas) 299 people were helped, 150 of which were children. RNLI teams helped save two lives.

In the Chichester, Arun and Portsmouth areas, 92 people were aided, 28 were children.

Gabbi Batchelor, Water Safety Education Manager for London and the South East, said:

"With an estimated 35M people planning to visit the UK coast this summer, our lifeguards will be extremely busy during the school summer holidays with younger children, in particular, needing assistance more than any other age group.

"A simple skill we ask everyone of any age to remember is how to Float to live if they find themselves in difficulty in the water. Lean back like a starfish, using your arms and legs to stay afloat. This will allow you to control your breathing, then call for help or swim to safety. The technique has been proven to save lives."

Claire Hughes, Director of HM Coastguard said: "We're urging anyone visiting the coast and taking part in coastal activities to be aware of the dangers so they can have a safe and enjoyable summer."

"Always check the weather conditions and tide times before heading to the coast as it's very easy to find yourself quickly cut off by the tide or blown offshore.

Whatever activity you choose to do, whether it's swimming, paddleboarding, walking or anything else near the water, look out for your friends and family to help keep each other safe."