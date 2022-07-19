Two women charged after man dies in Havant

Two women have been charged after a man died in Havant.

Shaye Lauren Corrigan, 26, of Botley Drive, Havant, has been charged with murder.

Lauren Elizabeth White, 26, of Cheltenham Road, Portsmouth, has been bailed in relation to murder.

Police said she has been "charged under Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act RIPA for failing to comply with a section 49 notice to disclose the key to protected information".

It comes after the body of 25-year-old Frankie Fitzgerald was found inside a property on Botley Drive on Sunday 17 July.

Officers were called at 8.04am to the address and say Frankie’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police say both women are due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, (Wednesday 20 July).