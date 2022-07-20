A man who set fire to a woman in Oxford has been sentenced to more than three years in prison.

On 2 April this year, Michael Lincoln assaulted a woman in her thirties by setting fire to her.

It caused substantial burns to her leg, which required a skin graft and left her with permanent scarring.

The 56-year-old, of Donnington Bridge Road, also damaged the victim’s property in the same incident at an address in Oxford.

Lincoln was arrested and charged on the same day.

He pleaded guilty to one count of grievous bodily harm, one count of battery and one count of criminal damage in a hearing at Oxford Crown Court on Wednesday (20 July).

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sian Lewis of the Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit, based at St Aldates police station, said: “Michael Lincoln is a violent offender, and I am pleased that the court has handed down a custodial sentence as a result of his actions.

“His actions were utterly abhorrent and caused life-changing injuries to his victim, who will be scarred for life as a result.“

Thames Valley Police will never tolerate any domestic-related abuse of any sort, and I hope that during his time in prison, Lincoln will reflect on his actions and take any offer of rehabilitation so that he does not re-offend upon his release.

"I would like to praise the victim for her courage in reporting this incident and for her patience while we investigated and brought Lincoln to justice.“

"I hope that today’s court result offers her some closure and that she can move on with her life.”