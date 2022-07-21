18 homes evacuated in Dartford due to gas cylinder fire

Eighteen homes near Dartford have been evacuated as a precaution, due to a fire involving gas cylinders.

It broke out in a garage near The Drive in Longfield just after 1am on Thursday morning (21 /07).

Around 20 firefighters from Kent Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene and have set up a nearby rest centre.

Residents are being advised to closed windows and doors while crews work to put out the fire and cool the cylinders.

Kent Police are also providing support to affected residents.

More to follow...