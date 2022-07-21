Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Richard Slee has been talking to drivers who claim to have been wrongly issued speeding fines

Hundreds of drivers in Bournemouth say they have been wrongly issued speeding fines after travelling on the A338 between the Cooper Dean Roundabout and the Blackwater Junction.

A campaign has now been launched to challenge the fines as many people are convinced there's something wrong with the average speed cameras.

Dorset Police have revealed that between last November and June this year, there were more than 10,700 offences recorded on these cameras.

They say the cameras are working properly, but some drivers are prepared to go to court to fight the fines.

Average speed camera along the A338 in Bournemouth Credit: ITV News Meridian

Jade Graham, who runs her own business, was recently issued with three speeding fines on the A338.

She said: "I drive down that road every day and I've never had a ticket on that stretch of road.

"To get three in quick succession, it's not right. I know what an average speed camera is so this is completely out of the norm."

Jade feels so strongly she has started a Facebook group which gained 200 members within two days.

WATCH: Robin Foster received three speeding fines in one week

Musician Robin Foster received three speeding tickets in the space of one week.

He said: "I'm completely convinced that I was not speeding on any of these occasions and the fact that there are so many people saying the same thing on the same stretch of road within the same couple of weeks, something is not right.

A spokesperson for Dorset Police said:

"All cameras used by Dorset Police to measure speed are subject to the Home Office Type Approval process and certified accordingly.

"Any maintenance and calibration checks are carried out by the supplier to the required, high standards, to ensure correct functionality and compliance.

"Following enquiries specifically related to cameras along the A338 in Bournemouth, checks were made to ensure the cameras are, and have been, functioning correctly. No issues were found."

They added: "Since November 2021 to the end of June 2022, there have been 10,756 recorded offences on these cameras, and whilst in isolation this figure may appear quite high, in comparison to the overall traffic volume of an estimated 8 million vehicle passages during this period at these locations, the number is extremely low, and represents a tiny percentage, less than 0.2 per cent, of the overall figure.

"Safety cameras are visible monitors of speed, and in this case have clearly demonstrated their influence in supporting the vast majority of road users, approximately 99.8 per cent, who have travelled at a speed which is respectful of the legal limit."

Some drivers are now considering a combined legal challenge against Dorset police...

People who believe they have been wrongly issued fines are being asked to fill in an online document with details about their own alleged offence, so that any suspicious patterns can be identified.

