An eight-year-old boy has been sexually assaulted in the toilets of a shopping centre in Hampshire.

The boy was in Princes Mead in Farnborough on Sunday July 10 when a man tried to pull down his trousers.

Police say the boy, who did not sustain any injuries, screamed and left before finding his mother.

A 19-year-old man, from Farnborough, has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a boy under 13 by touching and released on conditional bail.

The incident happened at Princes Mead Shopping Centre between 1.45pm and 2pm Credit: ITV News Meridian

After reviewing CCTV images, officers believe there were potential witnesses either in the toilets or nearby when the incident took place.

Officers are appealing for those members of the public to come forward if they have any information that may help the investigation.

Investigating officer, DC Holly Searle, said: “We know that this incident is likely to cause concern in the local community. However, please be assured that we are taking this report very seriously and have been carrying out extensive enquiries.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area, shopping centre, or near the toilets when this incident happened. Please get in touch if you have any information that could help our investigation.”

If anyone has information that could help, please call 101 quoting the reference number 44220276052.

Alternatively, go online via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/