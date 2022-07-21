Endangered Grevy’s Zebra born at Marwell Zoo takes first steps

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: The new arrival running circles around its mum (Credit: Marwell Zoo)

A newborn Grevy's zebra foal has taken its first steps out at Marwell Zoo near Winchester.

It was born on Friday July 8 to first-time mum Khumba, but the sex of the foal is not yet known.

The new arrival was very excited to show its new moves by playfully running circles around its mum.

In the wild, zebras generally give birth at night and Khumba did exactly that giving her keepers a lovely surprise when they got to work in the morning.

The Grevy’s zebra foal was born at Marwell Zoo on Friday Credit: Paul Collins

Grevy’s are the largest zebra species and are found in Northern Kenya and Southern Ethiopia where there are currently thought to be fewer than 2,000 in the wild.

Populations have suffered as a result of habitat loss, extended periods of drought and poaching but are now thought to be stabilising.

Did you know?

Zebra pregnancies last 12-13 month and foals can usually stand within an hour of being born.

Marwell is the only zoo in the UK to house all three species of zebra; Grevy’s, Hartmann’s mountain and plains. Marwell also holds the species studbook for both Grevy’s and Hartmann’s mountain zebras.

Grevy’s zebra populations have declined 54% in the last 30 years

Khumba and her new foal are part of the European Ex-Situ breeding programme for the species and will hopefully contribute to maintaining a healthy captive population and preserving genetic diversity for the future

They have been left alone to bond for the first few days.

The sex of the foal and a name will be decided at a later date.

