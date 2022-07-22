Appeal to help find 'precious' medals stolen in Southampton burglary

A burglary victim is appealing for the public's help after medals which belonged to his great-grandfather were stolen.

Several items worth around £1800 were taken, including the medals, during the break-in on Dover Street on Sunday (17 July).

One of the medals is a William the Fourth £2 coin made of 22 carat gold.

Other stolen items included a Lumix TZ100 Camera worth £400 and a Panasonic DMC Camera worth up to £500.

Debit and credit cards were also taken and used in a nearby Esso Garage on Lodge Road.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident Credit: Hampshire Police

PC Sparks from Hampshire Police said: “These medals are priceless to their owner and we are hoping you can help us reunite him with an important piece of his family history.

"His great-grandfather was a founding member of county bowls in Hampshire, and won the medals between 1890 and 1898 – so these precious heirlooms are irreplaceable.

“We are also releasing a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with this incident.

"If you are in the image, or know who he is, please get in touch.

”Anyone with information which could assist our investigation can contact us on 101 or report online, quoting 44220286558."