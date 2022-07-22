'Critical incident' declared at Port of Dover amid four hour getaway delays

The boss of the Port of Dover has said that a "critical incident" is underway, due to long queues.

CEO Doug Bannister says they have been "badly let down" by the French border controls in the town, which is "insufficiently resourced".

Transport analytics company Inrix, said people are waiting for up to four hours on P&O Ferries, Dfds Seaways and Irish Ferries between Dover and Calais, and between Dover and Dunkerque due to high demand.

Despite sailing times operating on time, the company is reporting that tourist and freight traffic are experiencing lengthy waiting times at check-in and security.

In a statement, the company said the delays are impacting passengers, HGV drivers and their own port staff who have "worked so hard in good faith" to prepare for the busy summer.

It said: "We are deeply frustrated that the resource at the French border overnight and early this morning has been woefully inadequate to meet our predicted demand and even more deeply regret the consequences that will now be felt by so many."

The delays comes just two days after the port revealed it has installed 50% more French border control booths to try and improve traffic systems ahead of the summer getaway.

The Port of Dover has said that despite work with the French Police's Border Control Officers to plan for the high volumes of traffic, it has "fallen far short of what is required to ensure a smooth first weekend" of the peak travel.

It said it will "continue to work with all Kent partners to look after those caught up in the current situation, which could and should have been avoided, and play our part in resolving it as soon as possible."

