ITV Meridian's Tom Savvides has been to speak to those at risk of losing their homes

Almost 40 people in a council-owned block of properties have been told to leave their homes, with some fearing they may end up homeless.

Residents living in Knoll House in Hove have been issued with notices to quit after Brighton and Hove Council ended its contract with a management company.

The residents have been acting as guardians which is a process that allows people to rent council property, often old offices, at reduced rates to prevent buildings from being vandalised or taken over by squatters.

Now, they have been told they must go prompting fears from some they will end up without a home.

Stephanie Sams, Guardian of Knoll House, said: "I can speak from a lot of other people here. We have no other option or money is very tight. We live pay-check to pay-check and having less than 20 days notice is frightening."

Almost 40 people at Knoll House have been acting as guardians.

Brighton and Hove Council said: "The guardians are licensees of a company called Oaksure Property Protection. They are not residential tenants and they do not pay rent to the council. Our contract with Oaksure allows either party to terminate the arrangement with 28 days' notice."

The council added a team visited the scheme to offer residents advice on housing options and to assess people's needs.

Oaksure were not available for comment.