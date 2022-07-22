Holidaymakers warned of worse Dover delays on Saturday amid six-hour queues

Holidaymakers are being warned to expect even worse queues at Dover on Saturday, following a day of gridlock.

Travellers hoping to begin their summer getaway are being told to expect another day of delays after motorists and lorry drivers faced jammed roads today.

Some missed ferries to their holiday destinations as they got caught up in the queues on Friday (22 July).

Bumper-to-bumper traffic, in six-hour queues, made its way towards the Port of Dover during, one of the busiest periods for foreign travel from the UK as most schools in England and Wales break up for summer.

The government is calling for France to boost its capacity at the border.

Queues for Dover on Friday grew so long they backed up onto local roads.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the delays and queues were “unacceptable”, calling it an “entirely avoidable” situation.

In a statement, she said: “This awful situation should have been entirely avoidable and is unacceptable.

“We need action from France to build up capacity at the border to limit any further disruption for British tourists and to ensure this appalling situation is avoided in future.

“We will be working with the French authorities to find a solution.”

Traffic heading for the Port of Dover and Eurotunnel queue on the M20 near Folkestone on Friday. Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

Transport Minister Grant Shapps said he was in talks with his French counterpart to find a solution.

He tweeted: “There’s been severe delays today at Dover & so I’m working closely with my opposite number Clement Beaune to address the issues that caused tailbacks.

“I welcome his commitment that both Britain & France will work closely to minimise further disruption so people can get away quickly.”

The chief executive of the Port of Dover said being “let down” by poor resourcing at the French border was “immensely frustrating”.

Doug Bannister stopped short of guaranteeing the backlog would clear in the coming days, but pledged that officials are doing all they can to address issues.

A “critical incident” was declared by the Kent port due to the queues, with tourists urged to consider staying away.

One lorry driver said he had been queuing in his HGV in Dover since 6pm on Thursday, and was still waiting to cross the Channel after 10am on Friday morning.

“I’ve been in something like this before, but this is the worst,” he said.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said: “As the schools closed their doors fully yesterday, Saturday could prove busier still this weekend.

“Drivers should continue to expect disruption and delays on major holiday routes to the south-west, eastern coast and ports of Dover and Folkestone.

“While many have decided to go at the start of the summer holidays, between now and the beginning of September when schools return, each Friday and Saturday will be busy on our roads.

“This is because these are the main switchover days for holiday lets.”

This group of holidaymakers missed their ferry on Friday due to the delays at Dover.

The Port of Dover attacked French authorities for “woefully inadequate” border control staffing, and local MP Natalie Elphicke claimed French border officers “didn’t turn up for work”.

The port said resources at the French border increased on Friday morning and traffic was slowly beginning to move, “but it will take some time to clear the backlog”.

Passengers embarking on cross-Channel sailings from Dover must pass through French border checks before they can board a ferry.

The port said in a statement that it had increased the number of border control booths by 50%.

It went on: “Regrettably, the PAF (police aux frontieres) resource has been insufficient and has fallen far short of what is required to ensure a smooth first weekend of the peak summer getaway period.”

Ms Elphicke said there had been “weeks of preparation” for this week by the port, the Department for Transport and Kent Resilience Forum, and “much work with French counterparts too”.

She said: “Despite all this, French border officers didn’t turn up for work at the passport controls as needed. This has caused massive delays.”

Passengers face long queues as they approach the Port of Dover. Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

Ferry operator P&O Ferries told passengers to allow at least five hours to clear the approach roads and security checks.

The AA said its latest data showed other ports, such as Portsmouth and Newhaven ferry ports, were running reasonably smoothly.

The RAC said an estimated 18.8 million leisure trips are planned in the UK between Friday and Monday.

That is the most since the company began tracking summer getaway numbers in 2014.

Transport analytics company Inrix predicted the M25 – London’s orbital motorway – will see some of the worst jams due to the summer getaway, singling out the stretches between Bromley and the Dartford Crossing; Maple Cross and the M3; and the M23 to the M40.

The A303 near Stonehenge in Wiltshire, the M4 between Cardiff and Newport in South Wales, and the M5 south of Bristol are likely to see queuing traffic.

The delays comes just two days after the port revealed it had installed 50% more French border control booths to try and improve traffic systems ahead of the summer getaway.

