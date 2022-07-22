Breaking News
Air ambulance called to M27 as road closed in both directions at J8 due to major accident
A major road in Hampshire has been closed tonight after a crash near Bursledon.
The M27, which was recently upgraded to a smart motorway, is closed both ways between Junctions 7 and 8.
Traffic monitoring service, Inrix, reported the air ambulance is in attendance.
Traffic England, a service provided by National Highways, says the road is likely to remain closed until 00:45 on Saturday morning.
Slip roads to the affected junctions are also reported to be closed.
