A major road in Hampshire has been closed tonight after a crash near Bursledon.

The M27, which was recently upgraded to a smart motorway, is closed both ways between Junctions 7 and 8.

Traffic monitoring service, Inrix, reported the air ambulance is in attendance.

Traffic England, a service provided by National Highways, says the road is likely to remain closed until 00:45 on Saturday morning.

A screengrab of the National Highways information page.

Slip roads to the affected junctions are also reported to be closed.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.