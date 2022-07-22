Two women who burgled the house of an elderly victim have been jailed.

Angela Lawrence and Kirsty Wallis stole jewellery and a purse containing the woman's bank card after entering the property in the Hales Place area of Canterbury.

Wallis later admitted burglary, as well as a charge of theft relating to the sale of medals belonging to another client of a care company where she had worked.

The 35-year-old, formerly of Canterbury Road, Herne Bay, was jailed for two and a half years at Canterbury Crown Court on Thursday 21 July 2022.

Kirsty Wallis was jailed for two and a half years Credit: Kent Police

Lawrence, 48, of Bybrook Road, Ashford, was jailed for 21 months at the same hearing after admitting burglary and fraud.

The burglary took place at around 2am on Tuesday 8 October 2019 when the victim, who was in her 90s, woke to find Wallis in her house.

Wallis was wearing the uniform of the care company and told the victim she had been sent to check she was okay. Lawrence was with her in the house.

After the victim assured Wallis she was well, the two women left her home, but when the victim woke up the next morning she realised her purse and some jewellery had been stolen.

Angela Lawrence was jailed for 21 months Credit: Kent Police

The victim's family contacted Kent Police and, following work with the care company, Wallis was identified as one of the thieves.

Further investigation identified that Lawrence had used the victim's bank card to buy fuel, chocolate and wine on the night of the burglary.

Both of the women were arrested and, during a subsequent search of Wallis's home, a receipt was found which showed she had sold First World War medals to an antiques store.

The medals were found to have been stolen from another of the care company's clients, who also lived in Canterbury, between June 2018 and October 2019.

PC Adam Pope, Kent Police's investigating officer, said: "The theft of these items from victims who were vulnerable due to their age was a gross breach of trust by these women, one of whom had been paid to care for the elderly.

"I would like to praise the alertness of the victim who was woken in the middle of the night, and whose assistance has helped bring these offenders to justice.

"Kent Police takes burglary extremely seriously and investigators will work through all lines of enquiry to bring thieves before the courts."