Summer chaos at Heathrow Airport is expected to be reduced after British Airways (BA) workers called off their strike.

Hundreds of BA staff voted to accept a new pay offer which means strike action planned for the summer holidays has now been scrapped.

The GMB Union says the pay deal was backed by 75% of workers on Friday.

Workers, mainly lower-paid women, were due to walk out following a 10% pay cut given to them by BA during the pandemic - which was not reinstated.

However, bosses had their pre-Covid pay rates restored.

Workers will now get an 8% consolidated pay rise, a one-off bonus and the reinstatement of shift pay.

Nadine Houghton, GMB National Officer, said: "No one wanted a summer strike at Heathrow, but our members had to fight for what was right.

"This improved pay deal came because of their efforts.

"Now these mainly women workers have won pay improvements for themselves – as well as forcing BA to make this offer to the rest of their staff too.

"Our members stood up for themselves and fought for what they were owed.

"These are frontline workers facing harassment and abuse from customers daily.

"The least they deserved is fair pay."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...