Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Wesley Smith has been speaking to staff at Oxfordshire Wildlife Rescue

A wildlife charity is having to turn away some injured animals following a rise in demand caused by the hot weather and problems in recruiting staff.

Oxfordshire Wildlife Rescue says it is now desperate to expand so it can continue to rescue injured birds and wild animals brought in from across the Thames Valley.

The charity started in a family home in Didcot before expanding to a purpose-built site nearby in Blewbury.

The recent hot weather felt across the south saw demand spike to a point where new animals coming to the centre had to be turned away.

The founder of the charity, Luke Waclawek, said: "We as a hospital have to try and counteract dehydration, shock, trauma.

"To a point it was getting between 30-40 patients a day which for the size that we are at the moment is just too much, which is why we had to say, "no".

"You feel guilty, we know at the moment out there, there are animals that need our help."

The centre looked after more than 3,000 wild birds and animals last year, rehabilitating most back to a full life in the outdoors.

The charity is Luke's passion - he said: "I still get the very same buzz as I did when I first started.

"I wonder what's going to come in tomorrow. What's the next thing that's going to come in that box through the front foot.

"That will never die with me. You live, you breathe, you sleep, you wake up, wildlife rescue. I wouldn't have it any other way."

The team believe even the tiniest of creatures should have a chance so they are eager to double their capacity to 700.

So far, they have raised about a quarter of the £12,000 needed for a new hospital building.