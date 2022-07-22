A zoo in Sussex has welcomed new born animals including tamarins and meerkats in time for summer visitors.

Two critically endangered cotton-top tamarins were born in May at Drusillas Zoo near Alfriston just in time for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. They have been named Queenie and Duke.

The zoo has also welcomed a red-handed tamarin monkey, meerkat and prairie dog pups.

Squirrel monkey Edme who was born three years ago at Drusillas welcomed her first baby in July too.

Credit: Drusillas Zoo

For the first time in 11 years the zoo announced the arrival of a capybara baby.

The public were asked to name the baby girl on social media and chose the name Satsuma or Suma for short.

Head Keeper, Gemma Romanis, said: “It feels like there are babies everywhere we look! Maybe there’s something in the water at the moment, as it’s evident our animals have been… keeping busy.

“It’s one of the best parts of our jobs seeing successful births, especially when we see arrivals from critically endangered species, or when animals we have raised become parents themselves.

"We can’t confirm anything yet, but I have a feeling there might be even more new little faces to meet this year. I have my fingers firmly crossed for the pitter patter of more paws and claws!”