80% of trains set to be cancelled during rail strikes next week

Train companies in the region have announced details of the services they plan to run during the latest rail strike on Wednesday 27th of July.

Around 80% of trains will be cancelled with people advised not to travel.

It follows chaos this week caused by the hot weather.

Talks between the RMT, train operators and Network Rail foaled to reach an agreement yesterday.

This is what John Halsall, MD Network Rail Southern had to say:

The dispute centres on pay and changes to working practices to make the railway more efficient which the union say could lead to 2,000 job losses and are unacceptable. All train operators in the region will be impacted.

Network Rail says it has been working with the union to resolve the issue and is disappointed the action is going ahead. Passengers are advised to only travel if absolutely necessary.

Full details of services running can be found on train company websites at GTR, Southeastern, South Western Railway, Great Western Railway and Chiltern Railways.

