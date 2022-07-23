Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's report is by Charlotte Wilkins.

A group that was started in Medway during lockdown to help combat loneliness has won a Pride of Medway Award. The Let's Get Chatty service has grown in popularity and is continuing to help people who may feel isolated.

It started as a one-to-one befriending service at the start of the pandemic. Now, Let's Get Chatty has around 70 members and many meet for regular get-togethers, like today's walk around Capstone Park in Chatham.

The group meets for regular walks

Shila Jassal, Co-ordinator says:

"Lots of them say it's been a lifesaver for them, a lifeline some people we had who had social anxiety say it's getting better and they've really come out of themselves. It's really been phenomenal for people and what it's offered them. "

Julie Myan accompanies Brian Holmes to the Let's Get Chatty walks and events

Among the regulars is 91-year-old Brian Holmes who is accompanied by volunteer, Julie Myan. Julie was inspired to help people like Brian by her own grandmother who was housebound and struggled to get out. Now, as well as bringing Brian to the social sessions, Julie helps with appointments and shopping as well.

The group also meets for coffee mornings and games events

Participant, Mary Treasure says:

"I really appreciate coming along, regardless of what they're doing. Sometimes I think , I'm not keen on that, but I'm glad to be with the people. "

It's hoped the Let's Get Chatty service, which has won a Pride of Medway Award for community service will go from strength to strength, reaching more people and showing them they are not alone.

The service was launched by Mutual Aid Road Rep's new community initiative If you would like to find out more information click here.