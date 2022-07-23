Boy, 14, dies following motorcycle crash

A 14 year-old boy from Hedge End has died following a motorcycle crash.

Officers were called at 5.18pm on Monday the 18th of July to Hill Lane, at the junction with Warwick Road, following a report of a collision involving a Suzuki motorcycle and a VW Golf.

The pillion passenger of the motorcycle, Layton Cashmore, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he has since died.

His family have paid tribute to him and said: “As a family we cannot put into words how much this hurts.

"Layton truly is one of a kind, with the biggest heart, he left a mark on anyone who had the privilege to meet him. As a family we will never be the same.”

PS Jon Bates from the Roads Policing Unit is leading the investigation. He said: "We continue to investigate the circumstances of what happened, and urge anyone who saw the collision or who may have dash cam, CCTV or ring doorbell footage of the incident to contact us.

"If you know who was involved in the collision, or saw a moped at the scene and know who was riding it or who was a passenger, please also get in touch.”

Three 16-year-old boys from Southampton were arrested in connection with this collision. They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.