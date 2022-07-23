Police are looking to identify two people after an incident in a Hampshire shop.

Officers want to speak to two people pictured on CCTV as part of enquiries into a public order incident in Marks & Spencer supermarket at Whiteley Shopping Centre.

It was reported to police that a member of staff was threatened with violence and racially abused.

The incident occurred between 5.10pm and 5.30pm on Tuesday, 12 July.

Anyone who recognises the pair pictured are being urged to contact police on 101 quoting 44220279254.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form.

