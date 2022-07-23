A retired Army major who rowed across the Solent in a home-made tin boat for charity said the journey "couldn't have been better".

Michael Stanley, known as "Major Mick", set off in the "Tintanic" across the Solent on Saturday, making his way from Hurst Castle in Lymington to the Isle of Wight.

The 81-year-old has raised more than £8,000 and rowed 44 out of a planned 100 miles so far this year for Children on the Edge, a charity helping Ukrainian refugees crossing the border to Moldova and Romania.

"The Ukrainians need every help they can possibly get," Mr Stanley told the PA news agency.

And I just felt that if I could raise a few pounds for them, it's a drop in the ocean but it's something rather than nothing."

Michael Stanley, known as 'Major Mick', readies his boat, as he prepares to set off in his boat Tintanic II to row across the Solent Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire/PA Images

Donning his famous Union Jack suit, Mr Stanley captained Tintanic II across the water on a short trip which took around one hour. He said the sea was very calm.

Mr Stanley, who served in the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards for 35 years, said his sailing mission - is about "putting smiles on people's faces".

'Major Mick', raises his cap as he sets off in his boat Tintanic II to row across the Solent from Hurst Castle towards the Isle of Wight Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire/PA Images

“Major Mick” Michael Stanley has previously completed 100 miles rowing at 2mph twice a week along the Chichester Canal in December 2020 and a further 100 miles at 20 locations across the country.

"I'm dressed in a Union Jack suit this year out of respect for Her Majesty's Jubilee year.

Major Mick made the Tintanic out of two sheets of corrugated iron in March 2020, the year he started rowing.