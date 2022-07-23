Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment lifeboat crews rescue a boy who was blown more than a mile out to sea on an inflatable dinghy.

The 11 year-old and his family had visited the beach at Dungeness on Tuesday, 19 July, when the boy took his dinghy out.

His family rang 999 and asked for the Coastguard.

The volunteer crew at Dungeness quickly launched to search the area.

The boy’s mother said: "I shouted out to him to stay still and stay on the boat, and he listened.

"I can’t explain the emotions I went through when I saw him drifting out to sea. In that moment, I felt like I lost him."

The boy did the right thing and stayed in the dinghy Credit: RNLI/Dungeness Lifeboat Station

Volunteer crew member, Stuart Richardson said: "He also did the right thing by staying seated in the dinghy until help arrived. When we reached him, he was very cold and scared but otherwise well and we warmed him up with blankets, biscuits, and a drink before reuniting him with his parents."

His mum added: "When the lifeboat crew brought my son back to me, I thanked them for saving his life and I can remember one crew member saying, 'we didn’t save him, he saved himself by staying on the inflatable dinghy'.

"I can’t thank the crew at Dungeness enough for saving my child and bringing him back safely."

Stuart added: "He was found more than a mile offshore which shows just how quickly an offshore wind can blow an inflatable out to sea so we would encourage people visiting the coast to always check which way the wind is blowing before entering the sea."

RNLI lifesavers are expected to be busy during the school summer holidays. Credit: PA

RNLI lifesavers are expected to be busy during the school summer holidays. Last year, of the 41 lives saved by RNLI lifeguards 39% were children under 13.

The RNLI’s key water safety advice for 7-14 year-olds is:

Stop and think – Always swim in a safe place.

Stay together – Always swim with an adult, younger children and non-swimmers should always be within arm’s reach.

Float – If you find yourself in trouble in the water, float on your back like a starfish.

Call 999 in an emergency and ask for the Coastguard.

