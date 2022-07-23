Pups and their owners have made waves in the UK's annual Dog Surfing Championships in Dorset.

Dogs were pictured helping their owners on the paddleboards today (Saturday 23 July) as they fought for a winning spot in the competition at Branksome Dene Chine beach in Poole.

Some competitors donned fancy dress for the Dog Masters 2022 event.

Credit: PA Images

One competitor, Elizabeth Wilkinson, dressed as her namesake and headed for the waves as the Queen in a white gown, grey wig and crown.

Ms Wilkinson was joined by her dog Diogie as the pair were pictured racing across the beach to the finish line.

Credit: PA Images

Another person could be seen paddling in a Scooby Doo onesie.

And one dog sported a shark fin, which was attached to its life jacket.

Onlookers snapped pictures as the race took place.

The contest is an all-day event with live music and food, and is now in its fourth year.

