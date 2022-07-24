Explosions heard as boats catch fire in Yalding marina

Fire crews remain at a marina in Yalding this afternoon after a number of boats caught fire.

Residents nearby said they heard 'explosions' from the marina, which is off the River Medway near Maidstone.

Two people have been taken to hospital, one suffering from burns and the other from the effects of breathing in smoke.

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing in the skies above the marina. Firefighters have warned people to avoid the area, although they have lifted an earlier cordon.

One onlooker who captured photos of the scene and shared them on social media, said smoke was "still billowing out at a reduced frequency following a chain of gas bottles blowing into flames after a boat exploded earlier".

A spokesman for Kent Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters are dealing with a number of boats alight at a marina in Hampstead Lane, Yalding, near Maidstone.

"Three fire engines with their crews and a water safety unit are at the scene. There is heavy smoke in the area, so people are being requested to stay clear while emergency services deal with the incident.

"Additionally, the River Medway has been closed to all traffic between Teston Lock and Hampstead Lock.

An investigation is under way into what caused the blaze.