Hospital staff and police are trying to trace a severely injured man who disappeared from a Kent hospital while receiving treatment.

The man was admitted to Darenth Valley Hospital in Dartford on Thursday, with a head injury that prevented him from being able to confirm his name or where he lived.

He left hospital before being discharged, at around 10.40am on Saturday.

When last seen he was wearing black trainers and black shorts and may have been holding a green hospital blanket.

He is described as being aged in his 30s and around 5ft 9ins tall.

Officers, concerned for his welfare, urge anyone with information on his whereabouts, or who knows his identity to call 999, quoting reference 23-1109.