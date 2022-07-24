A man was stabbed and punched by a group of men who he'd asked to move out of the road.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was driving down Friar Street in Reading with a group of friends at around 4am on Saturday 23rd July.

Thames Valley Police say another group of men were standing in the middle of the road, so the victim asked them to move. The suspects then punched and stabbed the victim.

He was taken to hospital, and has since been discharged.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant James Jackson, of Reading CID, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information about what happened to please come forward.

“Also, we’d ask anyone in the local area who may have dash-cams or CCTV to check the footage in case it has captured something that could assist with the investigation.

“We are in the early stages of this investigation but have no concerns at this time that there is a risk to the wider public.