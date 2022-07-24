A teenager has cycled 140 miles around the village of Overton to raise money for a community swimming pool.

Patrick Furze, 15, is a keen road cyclist and cycled 100 laps of Overton village yesterday (Saturday 23 July) to raise money for Overton's Lordsfield Community Pool Crowd fundraiser.

He started his challenge at 9am setting off from the pool with fellow cycling friends joining him along the way.

He completed it nearly 11 hours later to the cheers of village onlookers.

Patrick said the furthest he had cycled before was 103 miles and the support of others helped to get him though.

He said about half way he was "feeling like giving up or doing a shorter distance".

He added: "When the community is there for you you can really go for it. 11 hours went by really quickly."

Patrick's target was to raise £500 for the pool but this has already surpassed £800.

Brother Henry also took on a challenge to swim three miles in one hour and 13 minutes last week - also raising money for the pool.