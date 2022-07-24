Play Brightcove video

Mike Pearse reports from Winchester on the summer getaway travel chaos compounded by roadworks.

It's been a weekend of travel disruption and long queues on the roads as hundreds of thousands of people head off for their summer break.

The M4, M3 and M25 have all seen long tailbacks, and the M3 could see major disruption for the next two weeks to allow for emergency repairs at Winchester.

It comes after a bridge was declared unsafe at Junction 10, following an inspection.

Lane closures on Friday caused 20 miles of tailback. Emergency repairs mean it's now safe but more work is needed.

National Highways will announce on Monday how it plans to make the repairs, but it's possible there could be two weeks of overnight closures on the M3.