A festival is taking place in Berkshire today in memory of TV presenter Caroline Flack, who was found dead at her home in 2020.

Flackstock is taking place at Englefield House in Pangbourne, to raise awareness of the support available for people struggling with their mental health.

Caroline was known best for presenting the X factor and Xtra factor and Love Island. She took over hosting the reality dating show in 2015.

Caroline was found dead at her home in February 2020 after taking her own life aged 40.

Flackstock was the idea of Caroline's mum and some of her close friends, including Natalie Pinkham.

The festival is being held to celebrate Caroline's life Credit: PA

Her family and friends wanted to do something positive following the negativity surrounding Caroline in the lead-up to her death.

Her friends and family say she was never happier than when she was at a festival.

Tom Grennan, Olly Murs, Louise Reknapp, Natalie Imbruglia, Fleur East, Keith Lemon and some Strictly Come Dancing stars are performing at the event.

There will also be DJ sets from Take That's Howard Donald and former Pussy Cat Doll Kimberly Wyatt.

Money raised at the event will go towards charities that were close to Caroline's heart - Choose Love, Mind, Samaritans and Charlie Waller Trust.

Ian O’Reilly, head of community and events fundraising at Mind, said: “Every donation that Mind receives through Flackstock will allow us to be there for even more people when they need us.

"This includes through services like the Mind Infoline, legal line and our online peer support community for adults, Side by Side.

"The money will also enable us to continue to campaign to improve services and provide information and support."

Click here for a list of helpful links to regional and national services that support mental health.