Operations have returned to normal at Dover following a weekend of significant delays at the port.

More than 72,000 passengers were processed in the town, with large queues. In Folkestone some drivers were stuck in traffic for 21 hours.

Dover to Calais sailings are operating to time, with a one hour waiting time, and 30 minutes on Eurotunnel.

One resident who lives in Peene near the Channel Tunnel has described the situation as the equivalent of 'congestion carnage.'

Peter Carroll who has lived in the village for more than twenty years said: "I have never seen such long queues, with people detained for so long, so many distressed families.

"Van drivers, local people trying to get around to do their daily work. It has been absolutely horrendous.

Peene resident Peter Carroll believes the chaos could have been avoided

Play Brightcove video

"It feels like people have been worrying about the big picture - which motorways are open and which are closed, but it feels like there hasn't been a local plan to cope with the pressures on us.

"We need to get out to shop, local businesses need to get out to see their clients and customers.

"It's been distressing."

Trevor Bartlett, Conservative leader of Dover District Council told ITV Meridian he feels sorry for the tourists.

"Dover is a fantastic place to come to, and I know people were coming here and then travelling on, but we want to get Dover on the map for the right reasons.

Large queues of traffic were seen stretching from Dover over the weekend.

"My heart goes out to not only the tourists, but all the residents that actually live here, he added.

"The impact that the disruption had on them was catastrophic. They couldn't get from A to B.

"Public transport - buses couldn't operate in the morning, it was just one thing after the other.

"It's frustrating because you can potentially see that happening."

Posting on social media on Sunday, CEO of the Port of Dover Doug Bannister said: “I am incredibly grateful to everyone who has turned this situation around, from the French and UK authorities to our ferry operators, Kent partners and our own port staff.

"I am also incredibly grateful for the support and understanding that our customers and community have shown us during this challenging period.

"We all now owe it to them to ensure our summer plan is delivered in full for the rest of the holiday period.”

On Monday morning the Port was reporting Brock on the M20 was moving freely, and the Dover TAP was not in use.

Local roads are operating normally, with the French border well staffed.

Posting on Twitter on Monday afternoon Eurotunnel said: Our service is running well with regular departures.

"However, due to the number of people travelling today, processing times may be slightly longer than normal."