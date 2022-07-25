An investigation is underway after a man was wounded while sat in a car in Oxford, in what police are describing as a 'possible firearms incident.'

Officers say it's believed a man was in a car in Crown Street near the junction with Cowley Road just before 7pm on Sunday, when someone approached the vehicle. The man received a small wound to his shoulder caused by some sort of firearm.

The person then disappeared.

The victim has been taken to hospital, his injuries are not believed to be serious.

Superintendent Andrew Cranidge, said: “We are investigating this possible firearms incident and following a number of lines of enquiry.

“The public are likely to see an increased police presence while we continue to investigate.

“One man has been arrested in connection with this incident.

“We are following a number of lines of enquiry including speaking to on scene witnesses and reviewing CCTV.

“We are also appealing for the public’s help and would ask anyone who has not yet spoken to the police to please call 101 quoting reference 1826 24072022.

“If you do not wish to speak to the police you can contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Members of the public will see an increase presence whilst our enquiries are ongoing and we would ask anyone with any concerns to please speak to one of our uniformed officers."