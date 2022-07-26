A young man from Kent has died after being struck by a helicopter blade whilst on holiday in Greece.

It's reported that Jack Fenton, who was 22, was killed when he was struck by the helicopter's rear motor in the Greek capital, Athens on Monday.

It's believed he was travelling back from the island of Mykonos with three friends as his parents followed in a helicopter behind.

Credit: Nicolas Economou / NurPhoto / PA Images

The headmaster of Sutton Valence school near Maidstone, where Jack was a student, said the school community is shocked by the news.

James Thomas, said: "Our School was very sad to hear the tragic news about Jack this morning.

"He was a very popular member of the community, and we have sent our condolences to the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the incident."

The Foreign Office says it is supporting the family - and are in contact with the local authorities.

A pilot and two other people have been arrested.