Parking charges are due to be introduced at Ashdown Forest car parks in East Sussex - the place which inspired the home of A.A Milne's Winnie-the-Pooh.

Currently parking is free with donations encouraged.

But from August a ticket for up to an hour will cost £2, and an all day ticket will cost £5. They can be used in any of the car parks.

However, there will be free parking for 15 minutes.

Households or people that claim Universal Credit, income support or pension support will be able to apply for a concession.

Ashdown Forest says it wants to ensure the payments do not prevent people who can't afford it from accessing the forest.

They will then be able to get a full day ticket for £1 and an annual pass £5.

Blue badge holders will park for free as will horse riders with licences with a horse box.

The tariffs will apply to all vehicles, including motorcycles, and will be in place from 6am to midnight.

Annual passes cost £80 and cover two vehicles from the same household.