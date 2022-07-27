A man has been charged in connection with a firearms incident in Oxford.

Emman Riasat, aged 21, of Outram Road, Oxford, has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The charge relates an incident at around 6.45pm on Sunday in Cowley Road, near the junction of Crown Street.

Thames Valley police officers were called to the scene following reports that a firearms had been discharged.

The victim sustained a small shoulder wound and was taken to hospital for treatment – he has since been discharged.

Riasat is appearing at Oxford Magistrates’ Court today.

A 25-year-old man from Luton, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, has been released under investigation.

Two men, aged 23 and 25, both from Oxford, were also arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a firearm.

The 23-year-old has been released on police bail until 22 August and the 25-year-old has been released under investigation.