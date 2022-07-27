A woman from Oxford has been arrested in connection with an ongoing Thames Valley Police murder investigation in Barton.

The 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender.

It relates to an incident in Barton in April, when the body of Peter Crowley, 50, was found at an address in Brome Place.

It was reported that Mr Crowley had been assaulted the previous evening near to the shops in Underhill Circus, but did not report it to the emergency services.

Two people, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, both from Oxford, were arrested on suspicion of murder on 26 April and remain on conditional bail until October.

A 31-year-old man, 35-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman, all from Oxford, have also previously been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender, and have been released under investigation.