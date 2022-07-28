Brighton Pride is the country's most popular pride event - and it is returning to the city in August for the first time since the pandemic.

The event, which runs from 5 - 7 August, was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of Covid.

This year it is back bigger and better than ever as it celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Around 300,000 people are expected to attend the festival which includes the famous Brighton & Hove Pride LGBTQ+ Community Parade on Saturday 6 August.

Brighton Pride tickets

Tickets are on sale for the We Are Fabuloso! events on Saturday and Sunday. Weekend tickets are also available.

People can also book tickets online for the Pride Village Party.

All tickets can be purchased on the official Brighton and Hove Pride website.

Brighton Pride parade

A map showing the route the parade will follow through the city. Credit: Brighton Pride

The parade is considered one of the main highlights of the three day event.

Taking place on Saturday 6 August, the theme of this year's community parade will be ‘Love, Protest & Unity’.

According to organisers the theme was created after positive feedback from community groups and to embrace the continued campaign aims:

Love – a declaration of love for all our LGBTQ+ siblings and confirmation that we will always stand together as a community

Protest – acknowledging that the Pride movement has its roots in protest and committing to continuing the fight for global human rights

Unity – as our hard fought for rights are being eroded around the world, a recognition that our differences make us stronger and commitment to campaign until all are treated equally

The parade will begin at 11am at Hove Lawns and make its way through the city.

Brighton Pride lineup

Christina Aguilera will headline Brighton Pride on Saturday 6 August Credit: Image Press Agency/SIPA USA/PA Images

Pop princess Christina Aguilera will be headlining the Saturday celebrations for We Are Fabuloso!

Paul Kemp, director of Brighton Pride said: “As we celebrate our (delayed) 30th anniversary, we are really thrilled to have secured an iconic star and LGBTQ+ ally such as Christina Aguilera to perform at the Preston Park Pride festival, our main fundraiser for the Brighton Rainbow Fund. It’s going to be ‘Beautiful’.”

On the Sunday (7 July) singer Paloma Faith will take to the stage as the headline act.

Paloma said: “I am delighted to be playing at Brighton Pride this year: with my people, with my tribe with all the out and proud outsiders of our country. I can think of no where else I would rather be, than headlining Pride!”

Traffic and travel

Around 300,000 people are expected to attend Brighton Pride over the three day weekend, with festival-goers urged to plan ahead and leave extra time for their journey.

Many of the roads in the city will be closed for the festival, with people being urged to use public transport where possible.

Govia Thameslink Railway is putting on extra trains over the weekend to deal with the demand in passengers

There will also be a rainbow queuing system outside Brighton Station, to direct passengers leaving the city into the appropriate queue for trains and destinations.

A rainbow-hued Diversity Bus will also be in operation to transport people between the city centre and Preston Park.