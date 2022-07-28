Armed police have surrounded Burgess Hill Police Station in West Sussex after a suspicious package was discovered.

Sussex Police were called to The Brow at 1:48pm on Thursday.

A 100 metre cordon has been put in place around the station by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.

Fire crews, armed police and ambulance crews were all called to the scene.

Police say roads in the surrounding areas are likely to remain closed for some time and there is 'a heightened police presence in the area.'

People are being urged to avoid the area while it is being dealt with.

More follows.