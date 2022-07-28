Play Brightcove video

Credit Port Lympne Hotel & Reserve

The Port Lympne Reserve in Kent has welcomed a European brown bear cub to the park.

The bear, named Boki, was born in January but was rejected by his mother shortly after birth, weighing less than 9kg.

Members of the Port Lympne team stepped in to care for Boki becoming his new family.

He eats a diet of porridge, dog biscuits and fresh fruit and vegetables and now weighs 24kg.

Keepers spend hours in his enclosure to make sure he gets the exercise and company that a young bear needs.

The park says his favourite game is chase the hosepipe, chase the keeper and chase the stick.

Port Lympne's Animal Director, Simon Jeffery, said: "Every birth we have here is cause for celebration, but all the staff are overjoyed and have fallen in love with this enchanting little cub.

"He is doing very well, is very vocal and getting more confident every day."

The team plan to work with Bears In Mind, which is an organisation that works to provide better living conditions for captive bears, to find a suitable bear companion for Boki.