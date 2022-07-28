An emergency operation has been launched by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) following a large oil spill off the Kent coast.

Pollution experts are working with the MCA to deal with the oil slick which has appeared 12 nautical miles off the coast.

The cause of the spill is still unknown and being investigated, but at the moment workers say the focus is on tackling the impact of any oil that comes ashore.

It's thought the oil could come ashore later today (Thursday) in the Deal area.

The spill was first reported to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency by a Royal Navy vessel.

Further investigations were then carried out to establish what the substance is and how much there is.

The MCA said this slick is the only oil and it is not a continuous stream, and that there's no indication of a pipeline release.

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “We have already mobilised our oil spill response contractor to do all we can to deal with the consequences from this spill.

"Those contractors are working to remove pollutants and minimise any potential pollutants coming to shore.

“We continue to monitor the situation through regular surveillance flights across the area and will update our ongoing response plan in response to that information.

"As well as this, we are working with local partners to ensure a coordinated response.

“Samples of the oil will be collected for testing to see if the source can be identified.”