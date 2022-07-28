Reading Buses show their support for England's Lionesses ahead of Euro final

The achievement of the England Lionesses in reaching the Women’s Euro 2022 final on Sunday (July 31) has gripped the entire nation - including Reading Buses.

The bus operator has added a header saying Come on Lionesses! #hergametoo to all tickets issued on-bus.

The side will take on Germany at Wembley in the final after beating Sweden in Tuesday night’s semi-final.

It will be the first Women's Euro final at Wembley.

The final will take place at Wembley Stadium in north-west London. Credit: PA

Reading Buses also acknowledged the achievement of the England men’s team in reaching the final of the European Championships last year.

Chief Executive Officer Robert Williams said:

“We wish the Lionesses every success in their bid to beat Germany. We are now delighted to celebrate this latest soccer accomplishment."

Kick off is at 5pm UK time.

It will be the Lionesses' first appearance in a final since Euro 2009 - and, if they win, their first ever major trophy.

Their overall record has seen them win two out of seven semi-finals, going on to finish runners-up at Euro 1984 and 2009.

They exited the last three major tournaments - the 2015 and 2019 World Cups and Euro 2017 - at the semi-final stage.