Police are offering a £500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man wanted on recall to prison from Sussex.

Jonathan King, 51, was released part-way through a nine-year sentence for burglary imposed in 2014.

He's being recalled from Heathfield because of reported breaches of his release on licence.

King is believed to have links to the Wealden district, specifically Heathfield and Polegate, as well as links to Bexhill.

King is described as having a stocky build with dark short hair greying at the sides, and a goatee beard. He also has several tattoos on his neck, chest and arms.

Anyone who sees him, or has any information as to his whereabouts, is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 949 of 21/09/2021.