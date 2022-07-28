Six arrests made following death of man in Southampton

Six people have been arrested following the death of a man in Southampton.

It comes after a 19-year-old man was found with serious injuries on Langhorn Road on Sunday 24 July.

He was taken to hospital with a puncture wound to the lower back and abdomen and was later pronounced dead.

Officers arrested a 35-year-old woman from Southampton on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and she remains in custody.

Four men have also been arrested on suspicion of murder and are still in custody.

A 46-year-old man from Bursledon was also arrested on suspicion of murder and assisting an offender.

He has since been released on conditional bail until Sunday 21 August.