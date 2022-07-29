Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a 12-year-old girl was reportedly stalked while walking home from school in Bracknell.

The victim was walking along Ranelagh Drive, when she noticed a man following her.

Police say it happened on a number of occasions between 3.30pm and 4.00pm from March to July this year.

Police believe the man in the image may have vital information in connection with their investigation.

Investigating officer, PC Holly Smith, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the man in this image to please get in touch.

“We would also like to appeal to those within the area with CCTV or doorbell camera footage.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220230904.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”