A group of meerkats at Drusillas Park in East Sussex are predicting that the England Lionesses will win the Euro 2022 final against Germany on Sunday.

The women's team will take on Germany at Wembley after sensationally beating Sweden in Tuesday night’s semi-final.The now dubbed ‘mystic meerkats’ have already successfully predicted both the quarter and semi-final results. Using two buckets of treats - each with a team's flag on - the meerkats are offered choice of which bucket they would like to snack from, and the bucket surrounded by the most meerkats is declared the predicted winner.

On Thursday, zookeeper Jacinta Dawe placed carefully prepared buckets in the sand, with an England flag attached to one and Germany flag on the other. Then it was down to the mystic mob.

The whistle was blown and Tamu and Joey were straight in there, confidently in the England half.

Their teammates pushed forward and barely looked at the Germany bucket. The mystic meerkats started to climb inside the England bucket to really make their feelings known.

The mystic meerkats are backing The Lionesses and are sure that football really is coming home - they haven’t been wrong yet so all eyes will be on the final on Sunday.

The meerkats made their feelings clear who they are backing for the Women's Euro final Credit: Drusillas

Previously, the mystic meerkats became good luck charms for fans for Euro 2020 with their adorable prediction method, and correctly predicted the quarter final result.

Keepers asked the mob to predict the semi-final against Sweden which they again got spot on, and so the team are hoping their psychic charms will extend to the final!

The activity is part of the zoo’s enrichment programme, which makes sure all the animals enjoy a diverse diet in imaginative and unusual ways, and has now become a bit of a tradition.

Zoo Keeper Jacinta Dawe said: “Our team have been so impressed by England’s performances and team spirit, so it’s been great to get behind the squad and show our support.

"Although we wish both teams luck on Sunday - it would be incredible for The Lionesses to win as the meerkats have predicted."

"The mystic mob seem to be loving reigniting their psychic powers and now get excited when they see me arrive with the buckets and flags.

Tamu, is always first to the buckets letting everyone know what to do, and even our baby is joining in which is so lovely to watch!"