Several homes have been destroyed after a fire broke out in Red Cottage Drive, Calcot.

Residents have been evacuated from the scene and directed to Calcot Infant School which has been set up as a triage centre.

Thames Valley Police, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service and South Central Ambulance Service have been on the scene since the early hours of this morning.

There are no serious injuries reported currently.

Nearby residents are being told to keep their doors and windows closed by the emergency services, whilst Red Cottage Road is closed.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

Video from Paul King who was at the scene of the fire in the early hours.

Local journalist, Paul King, who was at the scene shortly after the fire began said:

"Major fire six home on fire at Read Cottage Driving Reading.

"10 fire engines and reports of a loud bang so one person [told me]."

More to follow.